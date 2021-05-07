- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Darwin ODD 2021 Match, May 8 7:00 am IST
Check here DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Darwin ODD match between Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club. Also, check the schedule of the Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 4:52 PM IST
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Darwin ODD match between Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club:Darwin Cricket Club will lock horns with Waratah Cricket Club in the 13th match of the Darwin and District ODD competition.The match will be played at the TIO Stadium, Darwin and will kick-start at 07:00 am on May 8.
Waratah Cricket Club started the tournament on a positive note as they thrashed Nightcliff Cricket Club by eight runs in their tournament opener. However, in their next match, Waratah were hammered by 38 runs at the hands of Southern Districts CC.
On the other hand, Darwin Cricket Club have played just one game so far. Darwin were beaten by eight wickets at the hands of Tracy Village CC in their first game of the event.
While Waratah Cricket Club are placed at the third spot in points table win one win, Darwin are sitting at the bottom.
Ahead of the match between Darwin Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:
DDC vs WCC Telecast
Not televised in India
DDC vs WCC Live Streaming
The match between DDC vs WCC is available to be streamed live MyCricket Facebook page.
DDC vs WCC Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 8 at the T10 Stadium, Darwin. The game will start at 7:00 am (IST).
DDC vs WCC captain, vice-captain:
Captain: D. Hunter
Vice-Captain: A Umpherston
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: C. Zobel, W. Foley
Batsmen: H Chamberlain, I Conway, A Umpherston
All-rounders: U Weerasinghe, C Hawkins, D. Hunter
Bowlers: M Weerasinghe, L Zanchetta, B Reichstein
DDC vs WCC probable playing XI:
Darwin Cricket Club: William Foley, Jacob Dickman, Dion Meta, Anthony J Adlam, Mitchell D Fuss, Connor Hawkins, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey
Waratah Cricket Club: Austin Umpherston, Isaac Conway (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Dylan Hunter, Udara Weerasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Madura Weerasinghe, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Cooper Zobel, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassalv
