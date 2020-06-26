DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and Districts ODD Darwin CC vs Waratah CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and Districts ODD | Round 2 winners were Darwin, Southern Districts and Waratah. In Round 3, Darwin play host to Waratah, the only worry for the Eagles is the batting fade-outs in their first two rounds. Waratah will be full of confidence on the normally run friendly Kahlin deck, and without any serious contribution from batting ace, James Seymour, they have the depth to cover him until his inevitable return to form, and certainly, the Red Cap strength is their experienced bowling array. Nightcliff are at home to Southern Districts and with a new-found bowling leader in Phillip Hull, the Tigers will go into the game with a degree of confidence knowing that Districts batting strength is suspect without any serious contribution from skipper, Kierran Voelkl. But beware Tigers, the Crocs have the bowling to restrict and dismiss any opposition. Winless pair PINT and Tracy Village meet at Marrara and each will be looking to kickstart their season with victory. Both are capable with the ball, but to better enhance their chances of victory, all players need to plan their batting time in a far more rational manner. Palmerston has the bye.
DDC vs WCC Darwin and Districts ODD Live Streaming Details
MyCricket Facebook page
DDC vs WCC Darwin and Districts ODD Match Details
June 27 – 7:00 AM IST from Kahlin Oval
DDC vs WCC Darwin and Districts ODD My Dream11 Team
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Isaac Conway
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Willy Andrews, James Seymour, Riley Vernon, Ethan Anderson
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Luke Shelton (CAPTAIN), Uadar Weerasinghe (VICE CAPTAIN), Ishara Gange
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Luke Zanchetta, Dion Meta, Himesh Sandaradura
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Darwin CC Ethan Anderson, Willy Andrews, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton, Kris Denby, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Troy Ryan.
Waratah CC James Seymour, Isaac Conway (C & WK), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Muhammad Tahir, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and Districts ODD Darwin CC vs Waratah CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DDC vs WCC Dream11 Best Picks / DDC vs WCC Dream11 Captain / DDC vs WCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings