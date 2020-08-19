Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

DDCA Apex Council to Discuss Proposal to Have Kotla Stand Named after Chetan Chauhan

Chauhan, who played 40 Test matches for India, breathed his last on Sunday, succumbing to COVID-19 related complications.

PTI |August 19, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
DDCA Apex Council to Discuss Proposal to Have Kotla Stand Named after Chetan Chauhan

A proposal to dedicate a spectators stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in the honour of late Chetan Chauhan will be discussed at the next Apex Council meeting of the DDCA, body's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said on Wednesday.


Chauhan, who played 40 Test matches for India, breathed his last on Sunday, succumbing to COVID-19 related complications.


He was a Delhi stalwart, who also served in various capacities at the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) from being a vice president, to chief selector.


"I have got numerous requests from our members that DDCA should do something in honour of Chetan ji's memory. Most members want a stand to be named after him. I would take up the matter in next apex council meeting," Manchanda told PTI on Wednesday.


DDCA has two gates in the name of Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra where as there are four stands in the name of MAK Pataudi, Mohinder Amarnath, Bishan Singh Bedi and Gautam Gambhir with pavilion named after current India captain Virat Kohli.


It will be interesting to see if DDCA can find space to accommodate another legend.

