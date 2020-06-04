Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

DDCA Directors Ask BCCI for Committee after Ombudsman Orders Fresh Elections

The Delhi and District Cricket Association have written to the BCCI asking them to appoint a committee to oversee proceedings till next AGM.

IANS |June 4, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
DDCA Directors Ask BCCI for Committee after Ombudsman Orders Fresh Elections

The controversy around the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) refuses to die as Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda along with directors Nitin Gupta, Alok Mittal, Renu Khanna, Apurv Jain Director and Sudhir Aggarwal Director have written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking them to appoint a committee to oversee proceedings till next AGM.

This comes after DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) had called for re-election and removal of Manchanda in his last order. The ombudsman had made it clear that while the coronavirus pandemic had delayed the issue, the process of re-election for vacant posts would start as soon as normalcy returns.

But in the 14-point letter written by the joint secretary and the five directors, accessed by IANS, they have mentioned that reports in the media are misleading and they would welcome any decision of the BCCI.

"In the wake of recent developments here in Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), we deem it our duty to appraise you about the current situation of our Association. There have been certain media reports doing the rounds presently wherein name of the Association has been maligned. Such media reports and representations are absolutely false and are only an attempt to mislead BCCI.

"The office of ombudsman, however, has been passing orders without following the due process of law and de hors his jurisdiction as determined by the AoA, with undue haste, in ex- parte manner and at the instance of one single person namely Sanjay Bhardwaj.

"Despite all this, a fully functional board is working towards running the company and promoting its cause, to whichever extent it is possible in these times and also in protecting the health and finances of its staff, who and whose families are dependent on the company.

"We deem it our duty to inform and appraise you about the current situation, BCCI being our parent body, Apex Council of DDCA would welcome any decision taken by them, including appointment of a committee to oversee the affairs of DDCA along with the Board of Directors till the next AGM/elections," it read.

Speaking to IANS, a DDCA official said that the move comes as a surprise after the ombudsman already ordered a re-election for vacant posts.

"It is being seen as an attempt to circumvent the order of the ombudsman and preempt an order of the High Court of Delhi. There is no provision in the BCCI constitution to form any such committee over a member association. Why are these people so afraid of elections? Let them happen. Is it so easy for someone to plainly ignore directions of the ombudsman?" he enquired.

A DDCA member pointed that ombudsmen all around seem to be having a tough time. "The ombudsmen seem to be having a tough time. Delhi and Bihar are a case in point. Both associations are struggling and in case of Bihar, the ombudsman is under the scanner of the court while the BCA President and Secretary battle it out brazenly," he said.

Another DDCA official said that the Supreme Court was the only hope. "I really hope the Supreme Court hears BCCI at the earliest otherwise the inexperience at the state level may cost cricket dearly," he pointed.

bccicricketcricket newsddca

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more