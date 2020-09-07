Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

DDCA Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Office at Feroz Shah Kotla to Be Closed

The DDCA office at the Feroz Shah Kotla premises has been shut down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and reported to work without a "negative test report".

PTI |September 7, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
DDCA Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Office at Feroz Shah Kotla to Be Closed

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) office at the Feroz Shah Kotla premises has been shut down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and reported to work without a "negative test report".

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda, the only active office-bearer in the absence of president and secretary (Vinod Tihara under suspension), has given instruction to shut down Kotla till further notice as multiple employees will now have to go for quarantine and contact tracing needs to be done.

"It has come to my notice that there has been a COVID-19 positive case in DDCA today. Please shut down the club with immediate effect till further orders and please ensure sanitisation of the entire club premises as soon as possible," Manchanda wrote in his e-mail, instructing administration manager Neeraj Sharma, which is in possession of PTI.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Assistant Physiotherapist Tests Positive for COVID-19

Manchanda is peeved that despite statutory instructions that no employee should rejoin work without a COVID-19 negative certificate, rules were flouted. The employee in question has been show-caused.

"There was an office order stating whosoever takes sick leaves related to the symptoms of Covid shall not rejoin duty without getting Covid test.

"However Mr........(name withheld) joined duty without any Covid negative report. Please seek answers from him regarding this immediately. Office orders need to be followed strictly. There is no room for carelessness at the moment."

Also Read: 'Have Full Faith in My Body, I Can Get COVID-19 But Can Fight it,' Says Shikhar Dhawan

When Manchanda was contacted, he said: "Right now, it would be risky to open the Kotla. The office was open but now we have to shut down everything and once everyone has completed their isolation period, we will consider reopening. We can't take risk."

The DDCA had planned the start of training for its probables in a phased manner from the beginning of October but there is no surety of that happening, considering that Delhi has had a surge of COVID-19 caseload in the past week.

coronaviruscovid-19cricketcricket newsddcaDelhi and District Cricket Association

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more