DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election

New Delhi: With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elections less than 20 days away, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) members have written to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) requesting for a re-election at the association in line with the August 9, 2018 order of the Supreme Court.
In the mails, accessed by IANS, the members have pointed that the last election that has been taken into account by the CoA was held without taking into account the newly registered constitution of the BCCI and that calls for a fresh election.
"Please take a note that the last election of DDCA was held well before the Supreme Court Judgment 9th August 2018 and registration of BCCI new constitution. DDCA whole election process was not as per the new constitution of BCCI. It was held under the old constitution of DDCA," one of the members pointed.
Another member pointed at how the election was held in accordance with the rules and regulations of the old constitution and missed on certain major areas that the new constitution points at.
"The DDCA had no provision of Apex council. There was no provision for representative of men and women cricket association. There was no single director for the apex council. The executive was formed with 16 Directors instead of 9 Directors as mentioned in BCCI new constitution. Cooling off period was also not as per BCCI new constitution which had barred several deserving members from contesting," the member pointed.
One of the members made a request that the CoA calls for fresh election.
"Please issue direction to the DDCA to appoint an election officer and hold new full body elections under due process of Supreme Court approved new constitution with immediate effect in Extra Ordinary General Meeting," the letter read.
