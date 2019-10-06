Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

431 (131.2)

South Africa need 234 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 3: OMA VS IRE

live
OMA OMA
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

06 Oct, 201911:00 IST

DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) members have written to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) requesting for a re-election

IANS |October 6, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election

New Delhi: With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elections less than 20 days away, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) members have written to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) requesting for a re-election at the association in line with the August 9, 2018 order of the Supreme Court.

In the mails, accessed by IANS, the members have pointed that the last election that has been taken into account by the CoA was held without taking into account the newly registered constitution of the BCCI and that calls for a fresh election.

"Please take a note that the last election of DDCA was held well before the Supreme Court Judgment 9th August 2018 and registration of BCCI new constitution. DDCA whole election process was not as per the new constitution of BCCI. It was held under the old constitution of DDCA," one of the members pointed.

Another member pointed at how the election was held in accordance with the rules and regulations of the old constitution and missed on certain major areas that the new constitution points at.

"The DDCA had no provision of Apex council. There was no provision for representative of men and women cricket association. There was no single director for the apex council. The executive was formed with 16 Directors instead of 9 Directors as mentioned in BCCI new constitution. Cooling off period was also not as per BCCI new constitution which had barred several deserving members from contesting," the member pointed.

One of the members made a request that the CoA calls for fresh election.

"Please issue direction to the DDCA to appoint an election officer and hold new full body elections under due process of Supreme Court approved new constitution with immediate effect in Extra Ordinary General Meeting," the letter read.

bcciCOAddcaIndiaindian cricket

Related stories

Mohammad Azharuddin to represent Hyderabad at BCCI AGM
Cricketnext Staff | October 5, 2019, 12:28 PM IST

Mohammad Azharuddin to represent Hyderabad at BCCI AGM

Sourav Ganguly Elected Cricket Association of Bengal President Unopposed
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 11:06 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly Elected Cricket Association of Bengal President Unopposed

TNCA Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption: New President Rupa Gurunath
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 7:48 PM IST

TNCA Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption: New President Rupa Gurunath

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

HK v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more