DDCA Ombudsman Gives Manjot Kalra Go-ahead to Represent Delhi
Delhi and District Cricket Association Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Deepak Verma has given Manjot Kalra the go-ahead to represent Delhi after former Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badr Durrez Ahmed had handed the batsman a year's ban for age fudging at the junior level.
DDCA Ombudsman Gives Manjot Kalra Go-ahead to Represent Delhi
Delhi and District Cricket Association Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Deepak Verma has given Manjot Kalra the go-ahead to represent Delhi after former Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badr Durrez Ahmed had handed the batsman a year's ban for age fudging at the junior level.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 9, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
DDCA Refuses to Clear Shot up Payments For Lawyers & Marquee Stands: Report
Cricketnext Staff | December 30, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
After Fistfight at AGM, Gautam Gambhir Urges BCCI to Dissolve DDCA
Cricketnext Staff | December 21, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Maninder Singh Offered Role in DDCA's Cricket Advisory Committee
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures
Team Rankings