Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AUS IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 19 January, 2020

2ND INN

Australia

286/9 (50.0)

Australia
v/s
India
India*

289/3 (47.3)

India beat Australia by 7 wickets
Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 203 runs
Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

189/2 (84.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 7, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 19 January, 2020

2ND INN

India Under-19

297/4 (50.0)

India Under-19
v/s
Sri Lanka Under-19
Sri Lanka Under-19*

198/7 (43.0)

Sri Lanka Under-19 need 101 runs in 43 balls at 14.09 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS IND

live
AUS AUS
IND IND

Bengaluru

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

DDCA Ombudsman Gives Manjot Kalra Go-ahead to Represent Delhi

Delhi and District Cricket Association Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Deepak Verma has given Manjot Kalra the go-ahead to represent Delhi after former Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badr Durrez Ahmed had handed the batsman a year's ban for age fudging at the junior level.

IANS |January 19, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
DDCA Ombudsman Gives Manjot Kalra Go-ahead to Represent Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi and District Cricket Association Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Deepak Verma has given Manjot Kalra the go-ahead to represent Delhi after former Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badr Durrez Ahmed had handed the batsman a year's ban for age fudging at the junior level. Verma said that Kalra was free to play till further orders and instructed DDCA's Apex Council to conduct an investigation in the matter as per rules.

Speaking to IANS, Naveen Raheja, the advocate for Kalra and himself a former international boxer, said that the youngster was free to represent his state once again.

"The order has been modified and the Ombudsman noted that Kalra was singled out even though there were other players also who were levelled with similar allegations. Only Kalra was handed the ban and there was another player whose father had apologised and even that player was allowed to play, but Kalra was banned."

"The Ombudsman also felt that the enquiry was without jurisdiction in the sense that as per rules the Apex Council shall make the preliminary enquiry and forward it to the CEO. So, that process will be followed. Till further orders, he can play," he said.

The order from the Ombudsman, in possession of IANS, read: "In view of facts and circumstance of the case, it is a fit case where the order dated 16.12.2019 deserves to be modified to the extent that without furnishing any undertaking by Mr Manjot Kalra, he shall be allowed to participate for and behalf of Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and all other Open Age Category matches, until further orders."

"At this stage, Mr Sanjay Bhardwaj, Director (Cricket of DDCA requested) that he should also be permitted to play in the matches for category, under age 23. I, therefore, direct DDCA to allow Mr Manjot Kalra to play in the matches for category under age 23 also, obviously if he is selected.

"Therefore, the said order is subject to fulfilling all other conditions and requirements by Mr Manjot Kalra to make him entitled to play for the matches subject to the requirements of the Selection Committee of DDCA. This is an Interim Order passed, looking into the facts and features of the cases."

ddcaManjot Kalra

Related stories

DDCA Refuses to Clear Shot up Payments For Lawyers & Marquee Stands: Report
Cricketnext Staff | January 9, 2020, 3:47 PM IST

DDCA Refuses to Clear Shot up Payments For Lawyers & Marquee Stands: Report

After Fistfight at AGM, Gautam Gambhir Urges BCCI to Dissolve DDCA
Cricketnext Staff | December 30, 2019, 3:37 PM IST

After Fistfight at AGM, Gautam Gambhir Urges BCCI to Dissolve DDCA

Maninder Singh Offered Role in DDCA's Cricket Advisory Committee
Cricketnext Staff | December 21, 2019, 10:03 AM IST

Maninder Singh Offered Role in DDCA's Cricket Advisory Committee

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more