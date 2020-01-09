Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

DDCA Refuses to Clear Shot up Payments For Lawyers & Marquee Stands: Report

A fee of Rs 1 crore in a month to the lawyers, Rs 90 lakh for a marquee stand for a T20I -- these two amounts have raised a few eyebrows in the DDCA's Apex Council, and were also the reason behind an ugly public brawl during the AGM in December last year. But according to a report in the Indian Express, the issue still remains.

Cricketnext Staff |January 9, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
DDCA Refuses to Clear Shot up Payments For Lawyers & Marquee Stands: Report

A fee of Rs 1 crore in a month to the lawyers, Rs 90 lakh for a marquee stand for a T20I -- these two amounts have raised a few eyebrows in the DDCA's Apex Council, and were also the reason behind an ugly public brawl during the AGM in December last year. But according to a report in the Indian Express, the issue still remains.

Now DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda has refused to clear payments to the vendor, the deadock continues. “I will not sign on the cheque nor will I clear the bills when it comes to the marquee stands. The cost of services at the marquee stand as per the bills submitted to the DDCA is much more than when the tender was issued. These bills need to be scrutinised to see why the amount has increased. The amounts need to add up compared to the facilities provided in the marquee stands,” Manchanda said. The joint secretary is one of the authorised signatories.

The marquee stands for the India-Bangladesh T20I in November cost nearly three times the actual proposed cost, as per the officials. Also as per another official, there were no details about the number of tickets sold for the marquee stands, for the T20I in question.

“The first issue is that the bills seem inflated and on top of that, there are no details on how much the DDCA made from ticket sales at the marquee stands.

"Were the expenses justified if the state association didn’t generate enough income?” the Apex Council member said.

In fact DDCA treasurer OP Sharma had raised this issue at the AGM too, when the balance sheets were presented.

“I raised a dissent note with regard to the balance sheet of the DDCA. Though I am the treasurer of the DDCA, I have not been shown the accounts or the balance sheet. I have been kept in the dark,” Sharma had said.

Also objections were raised to the bills submitted by the lawyers who represented DDCA and its officials. For the month of November the bills exceeded Rs 1 crore.

“For the financial year 2018-19, the total legal expenses were about Rs 3 crore. So how is the legal expenses for November so high? It needs to be checked if the fees some of these lawyers are charging are justified and whether these bills are genuine,” an Apex Council member said.

