DDCA Selector Conundrum: Association Rejects Kirti Azad's Application, Bishan Singh Bedi Complaints to Ombudsman

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has rejected the application of former India player Kirti Azad for the post of state team's selector, which has prompted legendary Bishan Sigh Bedi to file an official complaint with the ombudsman. While DDCA didn't give any official reason for the rejection, it is understood that Azad's application had been rejected on two counts.

Firstly, he is 61 years old. While the DDCA hasn't kept any age-cap, they would prefer somebody below 60 years for the job. Secondly, Azad had previously been a DDCA selector from 2002-04, same time when he was also the national selector from North Zone."Bishan paaji has officially raised the issue with the DDCA ombudsman because there aren't any grounds to reject Kirti's (Azad) application among those who have offered their candidature. He is a Test cricketer and World Cup winner," a close friend of Azad told PTI on conditions of anonymity.As per sources, former opener Ashu Dani, leg-spinner Chetanya Nanda and former coach Bhaskar Pillay are in fray to become selectors.As far as coach's position is concerned, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is in the fray along with Manoj Prabhakar.

Earlier Azad had said: "Yes, I have applied for selector's position. Back when I was the national selector (and Delhi selector) in the early 2000s, I introduced Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan into the Delhi team. "I was asked by my 'captain' Bishan Singh Bedi and a lot of cricket lovers and I did my bit to get the glory days of Delhi cricket back," Azad told PTI.

Azad, who is now politically affiliated to the Congress party, was earlier with the BJP. He has had his share of differences with the late Arun Jaitley when he was the DDCA president.However, Azad doesn't believe that it would be an impediment to building a strong working relationship with new president, Rohan Jaitley, the former BJP veteran's son.

Dav Whatmore to coach Nepal:

The Cricket Association of Nepal on Thursday appointed World Cup-winning former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore as their chief coach for the upcoming season.Whatmore initially was about to coach India's first-class side Baroda but since BCCI SOP with regards to cricket during COVID-19 explicitly asks states to avoid having senior citizens (60 plus) in its squad as support staff, the state unit decided against availing Whatmore's services.