DDCA Set to Unveil Gautam Gambhir Stand Next Month
DDCA’s plan to have a stand in the name of former India opener Gautam Gambhir is finally coming to fruition, according to Indian Express. The reports are to be believed, the move could happen as early as next month at the start of the Ranji Trophy.
DDCA Set to Unveil Gautam Gambhir Stand Next Month
DDCA’s plan to have a stand in the name of former India opener Gautam Gambhir is finally coming to fruition, according to Indian Express. The reports are to be believed, the move could happen as early as next month at the start of the Ranji Trophy.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Wasn’t Able to Make Any Sense of Things After Ban: Prithvi Shaw
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
My Focus is On Scoring Runs, Rest Depends on Selectors: Shaw on India Comeback
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Let's See How Prithvi Shaw Shapes Up Post Suspension: Vikram Rathour
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings