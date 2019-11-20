Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

DDCA Set to Unveil Gautam Gambhir Stand Next Month

DDCA’s plan to have a stand in the name of former India opener Gautam Gambhir is finally coming to fruition, according to Indian Express. The reports are to be believed, the move could happen as early as next month at the start of the Ranji Trophy.

November 20, 2019
“The Apex Council had approved the stand in Gautam Gambhir’s name. It was to be near the stadium end (Ambedkar football stadium),” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said.

The homage to Gambhir had to come in June, but a difference of opinion delayed the decision.

“It is unfortunate that we have not been able to honour the contribution of Gambhir to Indian cricket because of disagreements among members of the Apex Council. We had even ordered the large letters of his name to be put up on the stand. At today’s meeting of the Apex council members, it was decided to unveil the stand and felicitate Gambhir sooner than later,” Manchanda said.

Back in September, a stand was named in the name of India skipper Virat Kohli. Also, back then the stadium was renamed to Arun Jaitley Stadium.

