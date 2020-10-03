DDCA Stops Rs 50 Lakh Payment to Nine Lawyers, Calls it 'Unauthorised'

- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatMatch Ended228/4(20.0) RR 11.4
DEL
KOL/(20.0) RR 11.4
Delhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
BLR/(20.0) RR 7.7
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
DDCA Stops Rs 50 Lakh Payment to Nine Lawyers, Calls it 'Unauthorised'
This decision is part of a three-page office-order issued and signed by Maninder Singh and the two other members of the GAC, Sunil Yadav and Rajni Abbi.
- IANS
- Updated: October 3, 2020, 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has stopped payment of Rs.50.19 lakh to nine lawyers, including Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Nalin Kohli after a complaint was lodged with its General Administration Committee (GAC) headed by former Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh.
This decision is part of a three-page office-order issued and signed by Maninder Singh and the two other members of the GAC, Sunil Yadav and Rajni Abbi. All three are Central government nominees, and were appointed as Directors on the DDCA 'managing committee', also called Apex Council, on September 1.
"The legal retainer of the DDCA has secured the advice of the Ld Additional Solicitor General of India. It has been opined that no unauthorised payment should be made by the DDCA and which is not in conformity with the resolution passed by the Apex Council of DDCA on 13-09-2020. It has been advised that since no authorisation was given by the committee after 13-09-2020, the fee bills in relation to any claimed appearance etc. on or after 13-09-2020 being not authorised, should not be paid by DDCA," said the office order.
"This committee is shocked to note that the staff who were present in the Apex Council meeting dated 13-09-2020 prepared and issued cheques/cheque-books in complete violation of the resolution passed by the Apex Council of the DDCA. It has become incumbent that the cheques issued must be stopped for payment forthwith and suitable measures be adopted to ensure that there is no further non-compliance of the decisions taken," read the order.
The office order mentioned the following nine persons and amounts that have been stopped:
Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi -- Rs.11.25 lakh
Mr Sundimatram/Surinder Mehndiratta -- Rs.3.60 lakh
Mr Vincent Ville -- Rs.3.60 lakh
Mr Khowaja Kamal Hasan -- Rs.1.57 lakh
Mr Dayan Krishnan -- Rs.3.96 lakh
Mr Nalin Kohli -- Rs.5.94 lakh
Mr KV Vishwanathan -- Rs.4.95 lakh
Mr Shyam Divan -- Rs.4.95 lakh
Mr Gautam Dutta (DD Associates) -- Rs.10.37 lakh
A source, however, said that at least one cheque has been enchased before the GAC order could be implemented. "Yes, one cheque was enchased even after the bank received this office order stopping the payment of the nine lawyers. A complaint against the bank manager has been lodged in the finance ministry," the source told IANS.
One of the nine lawyers said that he wasn't even aware that his payment had been stopped. "I wasn't aware of this. I will have to check," he said.
When IANS contacted Maninder Singh, someone else in his office answered the call, and said that the senior advocate had left behind his mobile in the office.
The GAC not only stopped the cheques of these nine advocates, but also all those cheques that have been issued without the approval of the new Legal Committee, which also comprises the same three persons -- Maninder Singh, Yadav, and Abbi.
The GAC also changed the bank signatories, and appointed Yadav - he is now the "mandatory signatory" -- and Abbi to sign all cheques.
The GAC issued the following order "in the interest of the association and its members":
"1 - All the appointments/engagements made by anyone purportedly for DDCA without the approval of the Legal Committee are unauthorised. It is made clear that no such bill for any unauthorised appearance/act will be paid by the DDCA.
"2 - All/any cheques issued without the approval of the Legal Committee/General Administration shall be stopped for payment and personal responsibility of the official, staff of employee shall be fixed and appropriate action shall be taken (sic).
"3 - The bank to be informed by Mr Neeraj Sharma forthwith.
"4 - For the time being, the Committee decides and appoints Mr Sunil Yadav to be the signatory to operate bank accounts of DDCA. The committee approves his signing the cheques for payments on behalf of DDCA. The banker of DDCA is requested and instructed to honour cheques by the following two signatories: (i) Mr Sunil Yadav (Mandatory signatory); (ii) Prof. Rajni Abbi."
The office order further said: "All previous signatories, if any, shall cease and any other signature on the cheques on behalf of DDCA shall not be honoured by the bank."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking