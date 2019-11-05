Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

De Grandhomme Stakes Claim For No. 4 Spot With Fifty in Third T20I

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has strengthened his case as a permanent fixture at the number four position in New Zealand's batting line up.

Cricketnext Staff |November 5, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
De Grandhomme Stakes Claim For No. 4 Spot With Fifty in Third T20I

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has strengthened his case as a permanent fixture at the number four position in New Zealand's batting line up, as he hit what turned out to be a match-winning 55 in New Zealand's 14-run win over England at Nelson's Saxton Oval on Tuesday.

De Grandhomme's 66-run stand with Ross Taylor for the fourth wicket turned out to be crucial, as New Zealand took a 2-1 lead in the five match T20I series. The de Grandomme at number four experiment began in September's away T20I series against Sri Lanka, where he made 44 and 59 runs in both the matches that New Zealand won.

Speaking in the post match press conference after the third T20I, de Grandhomme said, "Definitely batting up the order in T20 is a lot more forgiving.

"You get a better chance and you get an opportunity in the top six sometimes [for the power play overs] when the openers don't do their jobs as well. It gives you more freedom with the field in. It's enjoyable."

The Kiwi spoke about how England were in with a chance of successfully chasing down the target of 181, before some good bowling and sharp fielding brought them back into the game.

"Nine, 10 an over, I think it's still very gettable, because it's only one hit and then five singles if you like. It's not that hard," de Grandhomme said.

"Our bowlers executed and did a great job. You can't give them an inch. You've got to keep hitting them hard and try and win every game you can."

The two sides take each other on in the fourth T20I at Napier on Friday.

