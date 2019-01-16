De Kock & Steyn Rested for First Two ODIs Against Pakistan

Loading...
Right-arm paceman Duanne Olivier, who was Player of the Series in South Africa's 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series, and Aiden Markram have been included in the 14-man squad led by Faf du Plessis.
Steyn left the field midway through the second day of the third Test, clutching his right shoulder, and this will give him some well-deserved rest time.
These ODIs will also serve as a platform for Markram to revive his career in the limited-overs format. The 24-year-old has only managed 407 runs in 16 ODIs at a mediocre average of 25.43.
Meanwhile, Olivier, who scalped 24 wickets at an average of 14.70 in three Tests against Pakistan, is yet to make his ODI debut. This will give him a chance to force his way into the 2019 World Cup reckoning.
Updated Squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Duanne Olivier, Rassie van der Dussen.
First Published: January 16, 2019, 6:54 PM IST