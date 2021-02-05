De Silva, Muralitharan Tasked With Reviving National Team

CRICKETNEXT

Sri Lanka is hoping a cricket committee of former players can improve the national team's performances after test series defeats against South Africa and England.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka is hoping a cricket committee of former players can improve the national team’s performances after test series defeats against South Africa and England.

Aravinda de Silva, Roshan Mahanama, Kumar Sangakkara and spin great Muttiah Muralitharan have been appointed to the new committee, the Sri Lanka cricket board said Friday.

Fans have been angered by Sri Lanka’s form and blame authorities for the decline. Sri Lanka easily lost its last two series in South Africa and at home against England.

Injury-hit Sri Lanka is currently ranked sixth, eighth and seventh for tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals, respectively.

Muralitharan is the most successful test bowler in cricket history with 800 wickets, while Mahanama and De Silva were part of Sri Lanka’s team that won the World Cup in 1996.

Batting great Sangakkara played for Sri Lanka when it won the World T20 in 2014. He also played in two World Cup finals, in 2007 and as captain in 2011.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

