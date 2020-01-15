De Villiers is Keen to Make a Comeback: Faf du Plessis
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Wednesday hinted that batting great AB de Villiers could possibly return to the national side ahead of the World T20, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.
