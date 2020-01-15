Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Qualifier 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 15 January, 2020

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

164/9 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

75/3 (12.1)

Rajshahi Royals need 90 runs in 47 balls at 11.48 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

De Villiers is Keen to Make a Comeback: Faf du Plessis

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Wednesday hinted that batting great AB de Villiers could possibly return to the national side ahead of the World T20, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

Cricketnext Staff |January 15, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
De Villiers is Keen to Make a Comeback: Faf du Plessis

Port Elizabeth: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Wednesday hinted that batting great AB de Villiers could possibly return to the national side ahead of the World T20, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

A few days back de Villiers, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2018, arrived in Australia to make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) and said he was keen to make a return.

de Villiers had tried to come out of it ahead of the 2019 World Cup, making himself available for selection. However, Cricket South Africa (CSA) selectors felt it was too late.

Speaking on the eve of South Africa's third Test against England, du Plessis said: "It's the same as what I mentioned before. We spoke and I was very keen to have him back even before the new coaching staff was on board."

"It was a process of what does the next year look like in terms of T20 cricket," he added.

The South Africa skipper said that de Villiers too wants to make a comeback, however, the time was not yet known to him.

"How many games, where, when, what? And then try to unfold that in a way that he can come back. He's keen to come back. I don't know when," said du Plessis.

"In an ideal world, we would like to make sure we can play our best 11, 12, 13 players for a few games or in a few series leading up to a T20 World Cup," he added.

In 78 T20Is, de Villers has so far scored 1672 runs, averaging 26.12 with a strike rate of 135.16. He had last featured in a T20I contest against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom on October 29, 2017.

de Villiers is currently playing in Australia's Big Bash League.

de Villiersdu plessisSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more