- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
De Villiers Skips Big Bash But Open To Future Brisbane Return
AB de Villiers has decided to skip this year's Big Bash League due to family and COVID19 related issues but the batsman has "unfinished business" at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday.
- Reuters
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
MELBOURNE: AB de Villiers has decided to skip this year’s Big Bash League due to family and COVID-19 related issues but the batsman has “unfinished business” at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday.
Coach Darren Lehmann said Brisbane had been keen to re-sign the South African, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League, but factors emerged that “changed everyone’s plans”. “The main one, aside from the challenges represented by COVID-19 and international travel, is that AB and his wife Danielle are expecting their third child very soon,” added Lehmann.
“He has been in excellent touch in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, so he obviously remains a player we’d like to keep working with when the circumstances allow.”
De Villiers said he intended to return to the Heat once the situation improved. “… with a young, growing family, and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to COVID19, we reluctantly decided it wasn’t going to be this season,” he said in a statement.
“I am very open to returning to the club in the future. The team didn’t get the results we were hoping for and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with.”
Brisbane have retained the services of Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for this year’s tournament, which begins on Dec. 3.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
PUN vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4324 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4224 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
All Recent Matches