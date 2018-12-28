Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
De Villiers, Smith Pay Tribute to Record-breaker Steyn

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 28, 2018, 7:44 AM IST
Dale Steyn.

It took just 19 balls for Dale Steyn on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan to take the wicket that pushed him to the top of highest wicket-takers chart for South Africa in Test cricket. The 35-year-old was on 421 wickets, tied with former pacer Shaun Pollock, when he dismissed Fakhar Zaman caught at slip to break the record.

And fittingly, it was Pollock who was in the commentary box when it happened and he said on air, "Steyn deserves to be the leading wicket taker for South Africa.”

Former South African international AB de Villiers congratulated his former teammate. He wrote, “Dale Steyn, we salute you! What a man, what a player. Fitting that “Simply the best” is playing at Supersport Park, where everything started! Congrats legend”





Another former South African pacer, Allan Donald, has backed the pacer to go on and take 500! He said, “Didn’t waste much time getting to 422 test poles this morning. @7polly7 will be proud there’s no doubt. I asked @DaleSteyn62 if he would love 500 test wickets and he said..Not sure if my body would allow it? Well you look fit, strong and motivated pal so let’s do this”

Here are some other reactions!

















First Published: December 26, 2018, 2:45 PM IST

