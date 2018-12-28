De Villiers, Smith Pay Tribute to Record-breaker Steyn

And fittingly, it was Pollock who was in the commentary box when it happened and he said on air, "Steyn deserves to be the leading wicket taker for South Africa.”
Former South African international AB de Villiers congratulated his former teammate. He wrote, “Dale Steyn, we salute you! What a man, what a player. Fitting that “Simply the best” is playing at Supersport Park, where everything started! Congrats legend”
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 26, 2018
Another former South African pacer, Allan Donald, has backed the pacer to go on and take 500! He said, “Didn’t waste much time getting to 422 test poles this morning. @7polly7 will be proud there’s no doubt. I asked @DaleSteyn62 if he would love 500 test wickets and he said..Not sure if my body would allow it? Well you look fit, strong and motivated pal so let’s do this”
Didn’t waste much time getting to 422 test poles this morning. @7polly7 will be proud there’s no doubt. I asked @DaleSteyn62 if he would love 500 test wickets and he said..Not sure if my body would allow it? Well you look fit, strong and motivated pal so let’s do this👊 pic.twitter.com/3PQnesb8Ov
— Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) December 26, 2018
Here are some other reactions!
The man who flattened my Off Stump with his 1st Test wicket is now the leading wicket taker in SA Test History ... Well done @DaleSteyn62 ... Great bowler & top man ... #Steyn
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 26, 2018
#legend @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/v86PfW9kTS
— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) December 26, 2018
@DaleSteyn62 LEGEND!!!👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼
— mark boucher (@markb46) December 26, 2018
Pollock thumbs up Steyn after getting 422 test wicket.
WHAT A MOMENT. pic.twitter.com/oM7TXL3dHt
— Johns 🎅 (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2018
A *goosebump* inducing moment.
Steyn crosses Shaun Pollock as the highest wicket taker for South Africa and @7polly7 goes on air with the statement that does utte justice to him.
'Long live the King'.
Then, Dale gets hoisted up by the future leader. 🙏#Steyn #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/tvUVnn3uko
— Tarun Raman (@raman_tarun) December 26, 2018
@DaleSteyn62 LEGEND!!
— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) December 26, 2018
First Published: December 26, 2018, 2:45 PM IST