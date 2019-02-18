Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
De Villiers to Lead Lahore Qalandars after Hafeez Suffers Hand Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 18, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
De Villiers to Lead Lahore Qalandars after Hafeez Suffers Hand Injury

Mohammad Hafeez. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Mohammad Hafeez could undergo surgery on his right thumb after sustaining an injury during the Pakistan Super League game between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Saturday (February 16), putting in doubt his participation in the remainder of the tournament and potentially the World Cup.

Hafeez, who leads the Qalandars, was hit on the finger when he attempted a return catch off Colin Ingram. The off-spinner walked off the field immediately and was taken to hospital for scans following which he was advised rest for a few days.

“Hafeez won’t be playing today (against Peshawar Zalmi).” Qalandars manager Sameen Rana said.

“A timeline on his return will be known after further discussions with experts but we are hopeful that he will be back with us in later part of the tournament.”

AB de Villiers will lead Qalandars in Hafeez's absence.
First Published: February 18, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
