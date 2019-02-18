De Villiers to Lead Lahore Qalandars after Hafeez Suffers Hand Injury

Loading...
Hafeez, who leads the Qalandars, was hit on the finger when he attempted a return catch off Colin Ingram. The off-spinner walked off the field immediately and was taken to hospital for scans following which he was advised rest for a few days.
“Hafeez won’t be playing today (against Peshawar Zalmi).” Qalandars manager Sameen Rana said.
“A timeline on his return will be known after further discussions with experts but we are hopeful that he will be back with us in later part of the tournament.”
AB de Villiers will lead Qalandars in Hafeez's absence.
First Published: February 18, 2019, 11:14 AM IST