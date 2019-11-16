Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

493/6 (114.0)

Bangladesh trail by 135 runs, MIN. 23.4 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Dean Jones Believes 'Horrendous Scheduling' Has Left Pakistan Ill-prepared For Test Challenge

Pakistan’s hopes of upsetting hosts Australia in their upcoming two-match Test series have been seriously undermined by their poor preparation schedule, Dean Jones believes.

Reuters |November 16, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
Dean Jones Believes 'Horrendous Scheduling' Has Left Pakistan Ill-prepared For Test Challenge

Sydney: Pakistan’s hopes of upsetting hosts Australia in their upcoming two-match Test series have been seriously undermined by their poor preparation schedule, former Test batsman Dean Jones believes.

The tourists have played three Twenty20s, a day-night tour match against Australia ‘A’ and a two-day contest against a Cricket Australia XI since arriving in Australia.

Jones, who played 52 Tests for Australia in the 1980s and 1990s, said it was insufficient preparation for the Test matches in Brisbane and Adelaide.

“I blame Pakistan’s cricket board for their horrendous scheduling of this Test series,” Jones wrote in a column in the Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday.

“Pakistan have not played a Test match since early January. Do they honestly feel playing a three-day match at night and a two-day match in Perth will get them ready to be competitive against Australia?”

Jones said Pakistan’s inexperienced pace bowlers in particular would suffer for the lack of preparation and could have done with some time with the red ball at the venues for the two Tests.

“(The) Test matches will be played in Brisbane and Adelaide and their bounce will be completely different to Perth,” Jones added.

“Why didn’t Pakistan schedule a three- or four-day match when their T20 matches against Australia were on in Adelaide or at the Gabba?

“Pakistan could have easily put together a decent team to take on a state side while the international T20s were on.

australiaAustralia vs PakistanPakistan vs Australia

Related stories

Goal is to be Battle Hardened For India Series in 2022: Langer
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 12:46 PM IST

Goal is to be Battle Hardened For India Series in 2022: Langer

Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Quick Naseem Shah Takes Spotlight as Tour Match Ends in Draw
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 8:10 PM IST

Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Quick Naseem Shah Takes Spotlight as Tour Match Ends in Draw

Australia on Track to End T20 World Cup Drought at Home: Adam Gilchrist
Cricketnext Staff | November 12, 2019, 3:08 PM IST

Australia on Track to End T20 World Cup Drought at Home: Adam Gilchrist

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more