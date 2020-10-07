CRICKETNEXT

Dean Jones' Journey Comes to an End at Iconic MCG, Close Relatives Attend Funeral

Australia cricket legend Dean Jones was laid to rest over the weekend, following an emotional service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to foxpsorts.com.au. His coffin was wrapped in the Australian flag, while the van sported a floral arrangement spelling his Test number 324. He was also sent on a final lap of the MCG as Elton John’s Rocketman played.

Due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions in place, only 10 of Jones' closest family members were allowed to attend the ceremony, including his wife Jane and daughters Phoebe and Augusta. Jones, in his illustrious career represented Melbourne, and it was only apt that his funeral happened at the MCG.

When the restrictions are eased out, then a larger service will take place for Jones, who died of a heart attack while covering the IPL in Mumbai, last month.

Jones’ wife, Jane, said in a statement, “It has been an awful time to navigate as a family, but I could not have thought of a more fitting place to say goodbye to my husband than under the lights of his beloved MCG.

“What better way to honour him than with the music of his friends Elton John and INXS echoing throughout the empty stadium.

“We will forever miss Dean’s energy, his zest for life, passion for cricket and his love for us as a family.”

A poem, written by Jones’ friend Chris Driscoll, was read at the service:

Hold Him tenderly, O’Mother India

For he was Our favourite son

Place gently the zinc white ash on his resting forehead

Anoint him in Linseed oil

Place old willow by his side

We wait for him, for his return.

No full breath drawn

Shallow gasps and disbelief

This force of nature, impervious to all assault

But not our grief

Stumps are called

The bails removed

Player 324, no more to prove

Zinc cream, his baggy green

The Ashes Tests

Champion of Champions

Now lay him to his rest

As we hold him tenderly in our hearts forever.

