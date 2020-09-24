CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Dean Jones Revolutionised the Game and I Loved Him: Allan Border

Border and Jones shared the Australian dressing room for much of their illustrious international careers

  • IANS
  • Updated: September 24, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
Dean Jones Revolutionised the Game and I Loved Him: Allan Border

Former Australia captain Allan Border said that his former teammate Dean Jones "revolutionised the game" after the latter died of cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday at the age of 59. Border and Jones shared the Australian dressing room for much of their illustrious international careers.

ALSO READ:  IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Border said that Jones was "one of the greatest natural cricketers I've ever seen," according to Foxsports.com.au. "He revolutionised the game and I loved him," he said. While Jones was known as one of the greatest ODI batsmen Australia has ever produced, he played an integral role for Australia in the famous tied Test in Madras in 1986, scoring an epic 210. Dehydration over the course of the innings had led to Jones landing in a hospital with a saline drip at the end of it.

ALSO READ: Former Australia Cricketer Dean Jones Passes Away in Mumbai Aged 59

"When he scored his 200 in Madras he was so dehydrated but he kept going. At 170 I said 'if you can't keep going I'll get a Queenslander on.'" said Border. "Deano was unbelievable at the Test level but his aggression at the one day level will be remembered forever."

ALSO READ: 'The Year Gets Even Worse' - Cricketers and Commentators Numbed by Dean Jones' Demise

"He loved his family, cricket, golf and wine. I loved batting with him and he backed me and for that I will always love him."

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches