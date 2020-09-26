Dean Jones' Wife Opens Up on 'Enormous Gap', Thanks Brett Lee for Efforts to Keep Dean Alive

Jane Jones, wife of late Australian cricketer Dean Jones, opened up on the 'enormous gap' left behind by his death in Mumbai on September 24.

Jane Jones, wife of late Australian cricketer Dean Jones, opened up on the 'enormous gap' left behind by his death in Mumbai on September 24. Jones, who was in India for commentary duties for IPL 2020, passed away due to a heart attack in his hotel.

"My girls and I are devastated and saddened beyond belief to hear of Dean's death in India," Jane told The Age.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"My beautiful husband, the love of my life has lived his life with every bit of energy at his disposal, and he leaves an enormous gap in our lives which can never be filled.

"He leaves us with so many wonderful memories that will last forever. At this challenging time, when our grief is so raw, we have drawn much consolation from the many messages of goodwill and support from so many people around the world.

"Given Dean's special love for the sub-continent, it was especially touching to hear so broadly from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. We are overwhelmed by the scale of the response to the news of his death and we will forever be grateful for that."

Jane also thanked Brett Lee, who tried to revive Jones by performing CPR twice.

"We want to especially thank and acknowledge Brett Lee's tireless efforts to keep Dean alive," Jane said.

"At this moment, we would sincerely ask the cricketing world to respect the privacy of our family. Details of Dean's memorial celebration will be released in due course, so everyone has the chance to rightly commemorate his wonderful legacy and bid farewell."

ALSO READ: When Brett Lee Desperately Tried to Revive Dean Jones with CPR

Lee, meanwhile, shared a video on Twitter showing happy days with Jones during the quarantine period in India.

I love this video of @ProfDeano Absolutely sums up who he was a person. Deano myself and @scottbstyris trying to keep busy a few days ago in lockdown. Life isn’t fair sometimes. You always were a winner DeanoMiss you pic.twitter.com/1uARqKhsel — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 25, 2020

In an Instagram post, Jones' daughter Phoebe too thanked Lee for his efforts.

"Our family is eternally grateful to Brett Lee for doing everything he could," she said. "We are overwhelmed with your outpouring of kind words, support and tributes.

"His legacy will live on in every life he touched.

"I just keep staring at my phone waiting for him to call and tell me this is just a bad dream."

Jones' daughter Augusta too posted on Instagram saying 'everything she does is for you'.

"I cannot believe I am writing this. My heart is broken, My Dad. My Hero. The sweetest and most caring person you could ever meet," she wrote.

"If only you could see now how many lives you touched. If only you could see now how loved you were.

"You held my hand through the toughest times this year, how will I do this without you?

"The heavens have opened their gates for another angel. Wait for me dad. Everything I do is for you. I love you Dad."