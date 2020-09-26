Dean Jones’s Daughters Pen Heartbreaking Messages in Their Emotional Tributes

Isabella Ruby Augusta Jones, who also calls herself Augusta, on Instagram paid tribute to her ‘hero’ father in an emotional post.

Australian cricketer’ Dean Jones died on September 24 in Mumbai after a cardiac arrest. The news of his tragic demise has been mourned by millions and left the sports fraternity in shock. However, the grief of the 59-year-old’s family on his departure is incomparable. Jones is survived by wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe have left them devastated.

The grieving daughters have taken to social media to pay tributes to their father with a heavy heart. Isabella Ruby Augusta Jones, who also calls herself Augusta, on Instagram paid tribute to her ‘hero’ father in an emotional post.

Sharing an old memory with her dad, Augusta writes, “Love of my life. My hero. My best friend. Dad. Rest in Peace.”

Pheobe mentioned “we are broken” in a tear-jerking post she shared on her Instagram handle. She expressed her recognition for all the kind words of support that have been pouring in since the break of the unfortunate news.

Her emotional message reads, “Our family is eternally grateful to @brettlee_58 for doing everything he could. #DeanosDugout Thank you to all of you putting your bats out in honour of our beloved @profdeano #DeanoBatsOut. His legacy will live on in every life he touched. I just keep staring at my phone waiting for him to call and tell me this is just a bad dream (sic.)”

Coincidentally, Phoebe’s last post before this one was about the love she has for her dad on the occasion of Father’s Day. She wrote, “This is me waiting for @profdeano to come home and he’s only just left!! Happy Father’s Day to the most dedicated and generous man I know I love you!”

Both Isabella and Phoebe shared a social media post in May that featured Dean Jones with his wife and both daughters. Sadly this is the last picture of the family shared on public domain.

Jones’s bereaved wife released a statement remembering her late husband which was published in Sunday Age. She expressed her insurmountable pain and extended her special gratitude to former Australian cricketer Brett Lee. It was Lee who was with Jones in the hotel room when he suffered the heart attack. Despite Lee’s desperate efforts to resuscitate Jones, he couldn’t save him.