Deandra Dottin's Career-best 5/5 Helps Windies Wallop Bangladesh by 60 Runs

Loading...
Fielding first, the Bangladesh bowlers did exceedingly well on a sluggish surface to restrict the hosts to 106/8 in their 20 overs. But, Dottin's breathtaking spell of fast bowling ran Bangladesh ragged with none of the batters even managing to reach double-digits as they were bowled out for a measly 46 in 14.4 overs
On a surface which did not have much in it for fast bowlers, Dottin forced the Bangladesh batters back with pace, bounce and accuracy. She was introduced in the ninth over of the innings after Windies had already reduced the opposition to 28/3 with Shakera Selman and Stefanie Taylor striking early. Dotting struck with just her second ball of the day, bouncing out Fargana Hoque for 8. She then struck with her fourth castling Nigar Sultana for 2.
Bangladesh just did not know how to handle the pace of Dottin and kept falling like nine pins. Rumana Ahmed (2), Lata Mondal (0) and Salma Khatun (0) were all clean bowled by the speedster in a spell which read 3.4-1-5-5 - the best figures by a Windies bowler and the third-best figures ever recorded in women's T20Is. Bangladesh were shot out for the third-lowest total and the lowest ever of the Women's World T20.
Things weren't looking up for the hosts at the halfway stage though. Jahanara Alam struck twice getting rid of Hayley Matthews (6) and Dottin (8) off consecutive deliveries to peg Windies back. Captain Khatun struck then to remove Shemaine Campbelle for 1 to further peg Windies back.
Taylor bided her time scoring a 44-ball 29 but the Windies lost wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 50/5. Only a late onslaught by Kycia Knight (32 in 24) took the hosts past the 100-run mark before Dottin closed down the curtains on Bangladesh.
bangladeshDeandra DottinICC Womens World T20ICC Womens World T20 2018Jahanara AlamWindiesWindies vs Bangladesh
First Published: November 10, 2018, 10:55 AM IST