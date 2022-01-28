'Dear Mr Narendra Modi, Thanks For The Incredibly Kind Words': Kevin Pietersen Grateful to India PM For His Letter on Republic Day

Calling India a ‘global leader’ and a ‘powerhouse’, Kevin Pietersen thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘incredibly kind words’ in a letter he wrote to the England batting legend recently. Modi had written letters to ‘friends of India’ on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 expressing his gratitude for their affection towards the country.

“Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit," Pietersen posted on Twitter while sharing the letter with his followers on Friday morning.

Pietersen added, “I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE."

In his letter, Modi paid tributes to Pietersen for his exploits with the bat and said he enjoys his tweets in Hindi as well while extending greetings on the Republic Day.

Pietersen said he’s looking forward to meeting Modi in person and thanked India in setting an example for protecting its wildlife.

“Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes!" he wrote in another tweet.

Pietersen played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is between 2004 and 2014. He scored 13797 runs across formats along with 32 hundreds and 67 half-centuries.

PM Modi had also sent personalized letters to West Indies’ Chris Gayle and South African Jonty Rhodes.

