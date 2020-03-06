Debate Around No. 4 Position Gets Irritating: Shreyas Iyer

The Indian middle order in white-ball cricket has been in focus for the last couple of seasons, with the No. 4 position in particular coming under the scanner.
One batsman who seems to have sealed the spot for himself since the end of the World Cup 2019 is Shreyas Iyer. With consistent performances, Iyer has made the spot his own in both ODI and T20I cricket.
Iyer said the talk around the No. 4 position 'irritates' him and stressed he would bat anywhere the team demands.
Oh, it really gets to me ... to the extent that sometimes the debate itself begins to get irritating. It's not like I'm the only batsman who can bat at No.4," Iyer told Times of India. "Flexibility, versatility, these are actual terms that one needs to apply right? Not just fancy words to read about and forget. Growing up as a cricketer, I've batted in almost every position between the top and the middle-order. Tomorrow, if I'm asked to bat at No. 5, that's what you'll find me doing. If I'm asked to walk out there and open, that'll be my responsibility. The middle-order should be the talking point. Not just No. 4.
"Yes, I do feel comfortable now batting at No. 4. I've done that for a while now and it's beginning to feel like it's the space where I belong - so why not? But let me reiterate this: If you're going to play at the highest level, it's about what the team wants and the concerns that need to be addressed at that given moment in time."
In an interview to Indian Express in December 2018, Iyer spoke about the need for rest for players on the fringes, who play domestic and India A level cricket through the year trying to break into the senior side. Iyer now said he can't afford to ask for a break given the level of competition in the Indian side.
"The level of competition we have right now, we can't ask for a break. A sportsperson's career-span is not too big. And while a sportsperson is active, it's almost impossible to expect him or her to stay away from action. That becomes a part of the system and a cricketer's life is no different. All I can say is it is up to us to make the best use of the opportunities," he said.
Iyer might have fixed himself in the Indian middle order but he isn't thinking long term. His focus is on the immediate future, while also hoping to play Test cricket at some stage.
"It's one step at a time. The first thing on mind is the series against South Africa. The recent series in New Zealand, especially the T20 series, was a fulfilling one. There's a lot of cricket, so let's take it innings by innings, series by series," he said.
"I've grown up playing red-ball cricket. Once that is imbibed in you as a cricketer, it is never going to go away. No cricketer, who has spent a good amount of time playing red-ball cricket will ever quit aspiring to play Test cricket. It's a different feeling. It may sound like a cliche, but playing Test cricket is a dream and I hope it comes true soon. Don't think it's just me who thinks that way. Anybody who aspires to play the game at the highest level will always aspire to play Test cricket. Then it's all about how capable you are."
