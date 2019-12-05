Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

December 5, 1990: Sachin Tendulkar Stars as India Beat Sri Lanka in Pune, Clinch ODI Series

India chased down the target with minimal fuss as two other batsmen aside from Tendulkar – Mohammad Azharuddin and Ravi Shastri – also notched up half centuries.

Cricketnext Staff |December 5, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
December 5, 1990: Sachin Tendulkar Stars as India Beat Sri Lanka in Pune, Clinch ODI Series

On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI half-century and took two wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at Pune to clinch the three-match ODI series.

The home team had already won the one-off Test match between the two sides at Chandigarh and the ODI series win was good preparation for the Asia Cup that was set to take place later that month in India.

Winning the toss and electing to field, India managed to restrict the visitors to a meagre total of 227. Tendulkar, then only 17 years old, was a livewire during the first innings as he was involved in five of the eight wickets India took.

Not only did he dismiss Roshan Mahanama and Dammika Ranatunga, he also took the catches that removed Asanka Gurusinha and Rumesh Ratnayake and affected a run-out.

India took wickets with such regularity that Sri Lanka never looked likely to set a competitive target despite Arjuna Ranatunga scoring a 27-ball 58.

India chased down the target with minimal fuss as two other batsmen aside from Tendulkar – Mohammad Azharuddin and Ravi Shastri – also notched up half centuries.

Given his all-round contributions, it should come as no surprise that Tendulkar walked away with the Man of the Match trophy.

From The ArchivesIndian cricket teamMohammad AzharuddinRavi Shastrisachin tendulkarsri lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more