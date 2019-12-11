Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

97/1 (31.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

38/1 (5.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers

Toss won by Chattogram Challengers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Decision Making Has Let Us Down in Big Games: Afghanistan Coach Klusener

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener believes T20 cricket is Afghanistan's strength and wants them to improve their game to perform better in next year's World T20 slated to be held in Australia.

IANS |December 11, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Decision Making Has Let Us Down in Big Games: Afghanistan Coach Klusener

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener believes T20 cricket is Afghanistan's strength and wants them to improve their game to perform better in next year's World T20 slated to be held in Australia.

Afghanistan, ranked eighth in the ICC T20I rankings, recently came from behind to win the three-match series against the West Indies in Lucknow.

"We had a great comeback in the T20 series (against West Indies). Afghanistan's strength is T20 cricket," Klusener explained his plans in a video posted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. "Our challenge is always to score enough runs.

"The talent is there, it's amazing, it's young, it's fresh, but sometimes in big games and against very good opposition, it's about decision making, and that has let us down a little bit."

Klusener in September replaced Phil Simmons as Afghanistan head coach. Simmons's 18-month stint with Afghanistan ended with their last-place finish in the World Cup in England and Wales.

Since the start of 2017, Afghanistan have lost only one T20I series with two World T20s scheduled to be played in a couple of years, the former South African all-rounder wants Afghanistan to take their game to another level.

Afghanistan are set to have a 10-day camp in Dubai in January and there, according to Klusener, the focus will be primarily on batting. He wants batsmen to build on their starts and also aim for partnerships of around 80 in the shortest format.

"And the non-negotiable for me is fielding."

The 48-year-old is excited with the amount of talent Afghanistan has and thus is pinning high hopes on them. "It's a wonderful family to be a part of". He is hoping the youngsters coming up the ranks learn from the experienced players and improve their skills in all the three departments of the game.

"We need experienced shoulders, and we need brave young talent," he said.

"We need to nurture that talent, we need to help it, grow it, and show consistency in selection. Yes, youngsters do frustrate us sometimes but that's why it's important that our batting in the middle has some experience around them and cool heads around them," he added.

ACBAfghanistanLance Klusener

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more