Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Decision to Ratify Player Contracts to be Taken at BCCI SGM on Friday

Baidurjo Bhose |Cricketnext | Updated: June 18, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
Decision to Ratify Player Contracts to be Taken at BCCI SGM on Friday

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators had announced the annual players’ contract for the 2017-18 season on March 7 with the likes of India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar among others being named in the new A+ grade. But a final decision will only be taken when the members meet in the Capital on Friday in a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the BCCI.

In fact, deciding on the contracts of the international players, domestic players and match officials is listed on the top of the agenda for the meeting as per the mail sent out to member associations, a copy of which is with CricketNext.

On being questioned about the delay in approval of the contracts, a senior BCCI official said that welfare of the players is the priority, but there are certain protocols that need to be followed as a result of which there was a slight delay in approving the fresh contracts.

“The players are undoubtedly the priority of the board. But, you have to realise that there are certain protocols that need to be followed and decisions need ratifications and that is why this delay,” he told CricketNext.

The BCCI has introduced a new grade system altogether — Grade A+ : Rs 7 Cr. Apart from that, there is the normal Grade A: Rs 5 Cr, Grade B: Rs 3 Cr and Grade C: Rs 1 Cr. Earlier, Grade A players used to get Rs 2 Cr while Grade B and C cricketers received Rs 1 Cr and Rs 50 Lakh respectively.

Five players will receive Rs 7 Cr annually from the BCCI as they have been placed in the top grade - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Apart from deciding on the contract of the players, the other agendas of the meeting as mentioned in the letter are:

• Update on and to consider and decide on matters pertaining to commercial rights and sponsorships of the BCCI.

• To consider and to take decisions on matters pertaining to the ICC including but not limited to revenues and the Members Participation Agreement.

• Update on and to consider and decide on the matter relating to dispute raised by PCB in the ICC DRC.

• To consider and to decide on matters pertaining to Committees and Sub – Committees of the BCCI, and other decisions of policy nature of the BCCI.

• To consider and decide on matters pertaining to appointments and Human Resources of the BCCI.

• To consider and decide on legal matters and on the matter of legal representation of the BCCI in various forums generally and in specific matters.

• To consider and to take decisions on all matters pertaining to the National Cricket Academy, its programs, and all matters pertaining to the proposed new National Cricket Academy Head Quarters.

• To consider and to take decisions on all matters of cricket operations including those relating to the Domestic Season (2018-19.)

• To consider and to take decisions on the T20 Tournaments hosted and organized by State Associations.

Interestingly, the mail clearly mentions that the meeting has been called after receiving requisitions from state associations and that the agendas are set as per those very requisitions. This after the CoA had objected to the holding of the SGM and a letter war followed between the committee and BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

Also Watch

bccibcci sgmBhuvneshwar KumarHardik Pandyajasprit bumrahkl rahulMS Dhonirohit sharmashikhar dhawansuresh rainavirat kohli
First Published: June 18, 2018, 10:19 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking