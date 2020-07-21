New Zealand Cricket chairman Greg Barclay has said that a decision on the fate of the 2021 Women's World Cup will be taken in the next two weeks. Barclay's comments came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said the event, to be held in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, was still on schedule despite the COVID-19 threat.
The ICC, however, was forced to postpone the men's T20 World Cup in Australia, which was to be in October-November. "The decision (about the ODI World Cup) will be made in the next two weeks," Barclay told Radio New Zealand.
ALSO READ | Indian Women's Team Likely to Pull Out of England Tour: Report
"…because if there is a need to postpone that event then obviously we need to know that sooner rather than later and likewise if it is to go ahead then we need to make a final decision so that we can throw all the resources necessary to run a first class world event in February." Though New Zealand is among the least affected nations by the pandemic, possible travel restrictions there and around the world at that time make the event a bigger logistical challenge.
ALSO READ | KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal Shower Love on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram Upload with Hardik Pandya
"How do you get teams travelling around the world, they've got to hub through other countries and what are the implications of that?" Barclay wondered. "Then getting them through the quarantine restrictions that may be in place and of course all of that comes with a cost and so there are budgetary implications heading into February (but) all of that is surmountable," he added. PTI BS
PM.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Decision on Women's ODI World Cup in Soon, Says New Zealand Cricket Chief
New Zealand Cricket chairman Greg Barclay has said that a decision on the fate of the 2021 Women's World Cup will be taken in the next two weeks. Barclay.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings