- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
Deepak Chahar And Siddarth Kaul Get First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
Fast bowlers Deepak Chahar and Siddhart Kaul said that they have both received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and urged others to do the same
- IANS
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 2:31 PM IST
Fast bowlers Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Kaul said that they have both received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and urged others to do the same as soon as possible.
“Got my first dose of COVID vaccine today. I urge you all to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And a big thanks to our police, doctors and all the frontline staff for taking care of us. I hope we recover soon from this COVID pandemic,” Chahar tweeted on Monday.
IPL 2021: Five Most Expensive Overs In This Season
“The only way to win the war against this pandemic is to have an armour of the Vaccine. Got my first Jab today !! I urge all of you to please get your vaccination done asap. We all want our lives back to the normal,” said Kaul in a tweet.
Chahar and Kaul were part of the Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament was postponed indefinitely last week after multiple Covid-19 cases came up within its bio-bubbles in New Delhi and Ahmedabad.
