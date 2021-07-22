Deepak Chahar Applied MS Dhoni’s Philosophy of Taking The Game Till The End if Wickets Fall: Danish Kaneria

Deepak Chahar has become the focal point of discussion in the cricket fraternity after his stunning performance against Sri Lanka in the second One Day International. While chasing a target of 276, India had no hopes left of winning the game after they found themselves reeling at 193 for seven.

However, the fans were in for a pleasant surprise as Chahar produced a superb show with the bat. He made a career-best 69 runs and along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, stitched an unbroken 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to steer India to a three-wicket victory.

Impressed with the 28-year-old’s exceptional batting skills, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria showered Chahar with praises. Kaneria believes that Chahar applied former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s philosophy of taking the game deep as he held fort at one end and kept hitting boundaries whenever he could.

He also lauded Bhuvneshwar for giving full support to Chahar and standing till the very end.

“Full credit to Deepak Chahar. Pakistan’s batsmen should learn from him. He took the game till the very end. Although Kumar only scored 19, it was as good as a 50 on the day. Today (Tuesday) was Chahar’s day. He first claimed two wickets and then batted very sensibly. He did not play any unnecessary shots and applied MS Dhoni’s philosophy of taking the game till the end if wickets fall. It was an outstanding performance by India,” Kaneria said on his Youtube Channel.

Further in the video, Kaneria went on to slam the Pakistan team for their below-average performance against England. The Babar Azam-led team lost the third and final T20I against England by three wickets to lose the series by 1-2.

Criticizing the Pakistan players for the defeat, Kaneria added that the Pakistan batsman should learn from the performance delivered by India’s Chahar.

