Deepak Chahar Credits MS Dhoni for Match-winning Knock against Sri Lanka

The right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar played a whirlwind knock during the second One Day International against Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old smashed 69 runs off 82 deliveries to help the visitors chase 276 runs in 50 overs. Chahar was at his sensible best during the second ODI as he took singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking. In addition, the Agra-born managed to sneak in a boundary or six whenever he could to ensure that the run rate doesn’t shoot up much.

Seeing the way Chahar developed his knock, many cricket fanatics were reminded of the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Dhoni is one of the best finishers to have ever played for the Indian cricket team. The former skipper always believed in taking the match deep and then hitting in the last few overs.

Notably, Chahar plays under Dhoni during the Indian Premier League as both represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK). When Chahar was questioned regarding Dhoni’s influence on him, the 28-year-old revealed that he has been highly influenced by his CSK skipper.

“(Dhoni) he has had a very big impact on me. Not just CSK, while growing up, we have all seen how he (takes the match close). Every time we speak, he tells me that it is in your hands to take the game till the end and if you can do that, then you get some overs and that makes the match thrilling. So, that was the whole idea to take the match till the last over,” Chahar said at a virtual press conference on the eve of the third ODI.

Seeing his exploits with the bat, many cricket analysts believe that Chahar has made a case for himself to be included in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, the seamer is not thinking about the World Cup at the moment. Speaking about his chances of making it to the showpiece event, the Agra-born reckoned added that the selection isn’t in his hands.

Chahar just wants to perform well and steer India to victories. The 28-year-old added that he was always looking out for a chance to prove his capabilities as a batsman.

