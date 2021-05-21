Deepak Chahar Feels Shikhar Dhawan Will Ace India Captaincy; Here's Why

With Virat Kohli-led Indian team busy preparing for the five match Test series against England in UK, another Indian team will be plying white ball cricket in Sri Lanka during the same time of the year. Although this team will be sans big names but it won’t be short on firepower. One of the shining lights of IPL, Deepak Chahar will be heading this pace attack and he certainly feels Shikhar Dhawan will ace the role of Team India skipper as the elegant opener has the experience of playing at the highest level.

“Shikhar bhai will be a good choice (for captain). He has been playing for a long time and has a lot of experience. For me, a senior person should become a captain. Because players see that player as a senior and respect him and obey him with honesty. Players should respect their captain. He (Dhawan) will be a good choice,” he told Times of India in an exclusive chat.

Although the BCCI is yet to name Dhawan captain, but he is among the top contenders to lead the side which will also have the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya. Iyer has even led Delhi Capitals in IPL for a couple of years. Meanwhile Chahar is unfazed with the Lankan challenge.

“I am all set for the Sri Lanka tour. I bowled well in the IPL. I was in good touch. I am excited to play in Sri Lanka. In my opinion, experience gives you a lot of confidence. I have experience now and I am confident of a good showing in Sri Lanka. I am sure we will emerge victorious against Sri Lanka. Our second-string team is looking as strong as the main team. We have a lot of options,” Chahar added.

