Deepak Chahar Flaunts New Look on Instagram; Sakshi Dhoni Highly Impressed

Indian medium pacer Deepak Chahar is one of thestylish players in the country from the young lot. One who neverbacks down from a challenge on or off the field, Chahar ensures that his personal style is ever-evolving. He was last seen in action during the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) that got temporarily suspended midway through the tournament due to a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. While being away from professional cricket, Chahar used the opportunity to focus on his fitness.

On Wednesday, Chahar shared a picture on his Instagram handle after a long time. He flaunted a new hairstyle which hasn’t been sported by the player before. Looks like the picture was taken on a cricket ground as practice nets can be spotted in the backdrop. He shared two pictures because he could not pick one. Chahar gave photo credits in the caption to his sister, Malti, who is an actress. She appeared in the comments to reply.Chahar’s makeover garnered appreciation from his fans who expressed their reactions under the post."Fierce look Deepak," Sakshi wrote along with a fire emoji.

Take a look:

Chahar was plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. The cricketer from Afgrapicked eight wickets from seven outings before the league was paused by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in view of the COVID-19 crisis in India. Despite having strict measures in place, a few members tested positive for the virus in the protective bio-bubble. The league will now resume on September this year.

The right-arm seamer failed to be picked in the Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. He is known to have the ability to swing the ball in both directions and could have come in handy for the team’s pace attack, given the conditions in the host country. Now, he is hoping to be onboard the plane to Sri Lanka. The schedule of India’s tour to Sri Lanka was announced on Monday.

