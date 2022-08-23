Deepak Chahar 'Mankads' Zimbabwe Opener But Leaves Him With A Warning | WATCH

Deepak Chahar on Monday ‘Mankaded’ Zimbabwe’s opener Innocent Kaia on the very first ball of the innings in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe. However, he did not appeal for his wicket and gave a subtle warning to Kaia as umpire called it a dead ball.

Kaia was way out of his crease when Chahar ran in and took the bails off at the non-striker’s end but gave Kaia a lifeline as the Indian bowler decided against appealing.

Though Chahar gave Kaia a second chance in the game but the latter couldn’t capitalise on it as in the third over, he went back to pavilion with just six runs. An inswinger trapped the Zimbabwean opener when India went for LBW review and with a red signal, the home side went 7-1 in 3 overs.

Here’s a look at how Chahar ‘Mankaded’ Kaia

Deepak Chahar didn't Appeal on Mankad 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ihfnljbMl — Keshav Bhardwaj 👀 (@keshxv1999) August 22, 2022

The term ‘Mankading’ was derived from the name of legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. In 1947, Mankad had dismissed batter Bill Brown twice by clipping the bails at the non-striker’s end bowling the ball during a series in Australia. He received quite a lot of criticism for his action but got support from batting great and then Australian captain Sir Don Bradman.

In 2019, Ravichandran Ashwin also found himself at the receiving end of flak, ‘for acting in contrary to the spirit of cricket’, after ‘Mankading’ Jos Buttler during an Indian Premier League game between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. Though Indian off-spinner faced criticism for his action but he always highlighted that he used no unfair means, given that the non-striker was trying to steal a few yards.

With increasing row over this style of taking a wicket, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), made a decision earlier this year to move the law relating to run-outs at non-striker’s end from “unfair play” section.

In the final game of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, Chahar took 2 wickets for 75 runs as India clinched a 13-run victory. Man of the match, Shubman Gill struck a stroke-filled century of 130 off 97 to power India to 289 for eight.

However, this againt caught attention in the third ODI against Zimbabwe but this time with just a warning.

After Kaia’s wicket, Zimbabwe showcased some powerful performances especially with fiery innings from Sikandar Raza. He played a brilliant knock of 115 off 95 balls but the hosts’ innings ended at 276 in 49.3.

Winning the toss, India opted to bat first and coming at number three, Gill smashed his maiden international century with 15 boundaries and one six.

Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 off 61 before he got run out, while Shikhar Dhawan also made decent contribution with 40 off 68 balls.

From the Zimbabwean side, Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul.

