Deepak Chahar Recalls Funny Conversation With Rahul Dravid About His Age

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar has recently recalled a humorous incident related to his age. He revealed a funny conversation about his age with the legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid during Team India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July this year. Chahar was part of the second-string Indian squad for the tour of Sri Lanka with Dravid as the stand-in head coach for the ODI and T20I series. Chahar was the star performer in the second ODI of the three-match series. He took 2 wickets and smashed unbeaten 69 runs to seal the victory of India in the match.

Recently, in interaction with commentator Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, the right-arm pacer talked about the funny incident when Dravid had asked him about his age.

“When we reached Sri Lanka, Rahul (Dravid) sir first asked me about my age. I told him I am 28 and will turn 29 soon. So, he was like - ‘is it your original age or cricketer’s age?’. Then I told him that mine is original because my father was in the Air Force, so there was no way I could forge my age!” Chahar told Chopra.

Chahar further said that as a coach on the Sri Lanka tour Dravid shown a “lot of faith” in his capabilities and appreciated his knocks. He said that Dravid’s appreciation helped him perform better during the tour.

The bowler said that Dravid also told him that he (Chahar) can play test cricket for 4 to 5 years. He said that Dravid has always considered him a Test bowler. Chahar went on to say that whenever he got the chance to play under Dravid, he always performed well — with both bat and ball.

The right-arm pacer also credited Dravid for the improvement in his batting, which helped him play a game-changing knock in Sri Lanka.

Chahar is among the reserves in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. So far, he has played 5 ODIs and 14 T20Is for India. He will be next seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings in the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE.

