Deepak Chahar Ruled Out of T20 World Cup, Shardul Thakur Set To Replace 'Reserve Player'-Report

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 which means he will not fly out to Australia, according to a report in ‘Sports Tak.’ The India fast bowler was earlier ruled out of the three-match ODI series earlier after twisting his ankle. He was named as the reserve player for the all-important event to be played in Australia from October 16.

Chahar has been in good form since his return to cricket in Zimbabwe. He was also included in the Australia-bound squad as a reserve player. Now, he being ruled out, Shardul Thakur has replaced him in the squad.

Meanwhile, the trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Thakur is set to fly out to Australia on Thursday, October 13. The three pacers will join the squad, which is currently training in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup.

As of now, Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the T20 World Cup squad is

Mohammed Shami, who will have to give a fitness test at NCA Bengaluru. Furthermore, Siraj has proved his worth in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa where he played a key role in India winning the three match series.

(More to Follow…)

