Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Deepak Chahar Says Postponement of IPL Has Allowed Him to Recover from Injury

The deadly contagion has so far claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 global deaths which has forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.

PTI |April 9, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
Deepak Chahar Says Postponement of IPL Has Allowed Him to Recover from Injury

The postponement of IPL 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has come as a blessing in disguise for India medium pacer Deepak Chahar as the delay has given him time to regain full fitness from his lower-back injury.

Chahar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is now eagerly waiting to make his return to competitive cricket once the situation normalises.

"I am looking forward to bowling again. For now, the idea is to stay fit," the 27-year-old said.

Chahar sustained a stress fracture in his lower back midway through the ODI series against the West Indies in December last year, which ruled him out of action until the end of March.

He admitted that he would have missed CSK's first few games if the IPL 2020 had started as scheduled on 29 March.

"When things are not in your control, there is little you can do. So, I focus on what I can do during that time. I am trying to learn new things, focus on my fitness - as you know I was injured and getting back. This gives me more time to recover," he was quoted as saying on CSK's official website.

"Had the IPL season started on time, I would have missed the first few matches," said Chahar, whose 6 for 7 (including a hat-trick) against Bangladesh last year was declared the ICC T20I performance of the year.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from 29 March, has been suspended till 15 April with no clarity yet on whether it would go ahead at all.

The deadly contagion has so far claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 global deaths which has forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.

Chahar said it is a difficult time for all but the need of the hour is to stay safe and positive as the country battles through a nation-wide 21 lockdown imposed to curb the deadly virus.

"It is obviously a difficult time for all of us, everything coming to a standstill. Loss of business and jobs, especially for daily wage workers," he said.

"Be safe, learn something new now that you have time. Stay positive, stay in the time," added Chahar, who played three ODIs and 10 T20 internationals for India.

coronavirusDeepak Chaharipl 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more