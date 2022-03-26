Deepak Chahar Starts Practicing As Chennai Superkings Gear Up For Opener Against Kolkata Knight Riders | WATCH

On the day Chennai Superkings open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders, their fans got a whiff of fresh air as the yellow brigade released a video that can put any die-hard CSK fan on cloud nine. One of the popular cricketers Deepak Chahar was seen practising at the nets at NCA, Bengaluru where he is currently recuperating from an injury.

Chahar tore his hamstring while playing for India which meant that he is out of action for at least seven to eight weeks. His removal from the squad was costly for CSK who had shelled out 14 Rs crore for the seamer and he thus became their most expensive buy in the IPL auction history.

Overall, Chahar also became the third joint-costliest Indian buy in the auction history along with the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

In a six-second video uploaded on cskfansofficial on Instagram, the right-handed batter was seen hitting a clean shot. The post was captioned as ‘Guess Who?’ Check out the video.

Earlier CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had clarified that Chennai is yet to get a status report on the pacer. Back then Ruturaj Gaikwad was also injured which only made things worse for the Yellow brigade.

Asked about the availability of last year’s highest run-getter Ruturaj and this year’s Rs 14 crore buy Chahar, Vishwanathan said: “We are not aware of their current fitness status and won’t be able to tell you when they would join the squad. “Obviously, the BCCI has told us that once they are match-fit, they would intimate us. They are at the NCA currently."

All India players need to be at the NCA and get the clearance certificate after appearing in various fitness tests once the rehabilitation programme is complete.

