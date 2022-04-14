Deepak Chahar to be Out of Action for Four Months; Could Miss T20 World Cup: Report

India international and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar could be out of action for roughly four months as per the results of his latest scans, reports The Times of India. Chahar who was recovering from a quadriceps tear at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, picked up a fresh injury – this time to the back while bowling in the nets. The pacer was earlier ruled out of IPL 2022, but the latest development confirms that Chahar could very well miss the T20 World Cup scheduled for October later this year.

CSK forked a whopping Rs 14 crore to buy Chahar at the IPL mega auction in February but the bowler suffered a quadricep tear on national duty. However, the 29-year-old had shown quick recovery at NCA which had raised the four-time champions’ hopes of having their prized possession back earlier than expected.

Chahar has been one of the top performers for the franchise having established a reputation of taking wickets in the Powerplay overs - an area where CSK have been found terribly short this season. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side has tried different pacers with the new ball including Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, uncapped duo of Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande with none managing to make a significant impact. With four defeats in five matches, CSK are languishing in the bottom half of the IPL 2022 points table. They won their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the absence of Chahar, CSK had struggled to pick up early wickets and their lack of depth in the bowling department has been exploited by the teams.

Chahar, who made his IPL debut in 2016, had been one of CSK’s go-to bowlers for the past two seasons. Overall, in 63 matches he has claimed 59 wickets at an average of 29.19. Chahar’s best season so far was the 2019 season where he picked up 22 wickets at 21.90. In 202 and 2021 he claimed 12 and 14 wickets each. The Agra-born medium-pacer, who was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2012, donned the RPS jersey for two seasons and was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. After the 2018 season, he was then subsequently rewarded with an India call-up in limited-overs cricket.

Playing for India, Chahar has picked up 10 wickets in seven ODIs while he has played in 20 T20Is, returning 26 wickets at 22.26, with best bowling figures of 6/7 vs Bangladesh in 2019.

