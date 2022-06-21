Deepak Chahar to Miss England T20Is, Will Take Another 5 Weeks to Recover; Washington Sundar to Play For Lancashire

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar has opened up on his rehabilitation program at NCA for the recovery of a hamstring injury that he sustained during West Indies T20I earlier this year. The injury forced him out of this year’s Indian Premier League. The medium-pacer has a tough task ahead of him to get a place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup as he said that it will take him another four to five weeks to attain match fitness.

“I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab programme right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit,” Chahar told PTI after his rehab session.

According to PTI, the 29-year-old looked in good shape during his morning session at the NCA.

Chahar feels that it will be tough for him to return for England T20Is as he has to play domestic cricket to check his fitness before making a comeback to the Indian team.

“It’s a step by step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don’t think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I am match fit, I will need to play some club level games to check my fitness,” Chahar said.

He looked very comfortable when he batted for a considerable amount of time.

So, can one expect that he will be fit for tour of West Indies?

“I can’t say that but I will definitely try and get fit by then. Let’s see,” the swing bowler said.

Apart from Chahar, another centrally-contracted cricketer Washington Sundar, recovering from a hand injury, are currently doing their rehabilitation at NCA along with the likes of T Natarajan.

Sundar, who sustained the injury in IPL while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, will fly to England and play county cricket for Lancashire.

“Washington is nearing full fitness and he needs a lot of game time, which he will get only in red ball cricket. He is going to play for Lancashire and this exposure will do him a world of good,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

