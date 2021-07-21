Deepak Chahar's Sister All Praise for His Contribution in Winning 2nd ODI

After emerging victorious in the first ODI, India registered a series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in the second One-day International (ODI) on Tuesday, that is July 20. In the first inning, Indian bowlers showcased incredible play by picking wickets at regular intervals. Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked 3-wickets each while Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets. Later, the Men in Blue steeped in to chase 276-run for a win. However, the Indian top-order miserably failed.

The hopes for the Islanders taking away the victory were high, but the middle order and the lower order assisted the visitors in crossing the finish line with 5 balls remaining. Suryakumar Yadav, Chahar, and Krunal Pandya chipped in to bring it home. Suryakumar scored a 44-ball half-century but got out at 53. The match was still in a crucial state, but Chahar did not give up. He remained not out on 69 off 82 balls. In the last over, India required 3 runs to win the match and the ODI series. Chahar played the winning shot which went for a 6 and the Men in Blue registered win in style.

Now, Chahar’s sister Malti Chahar took to Instagram and showered praises on her brother. Sharing a clip of the TV which featured him hitting the winning shot, Malti wrote that Chahar has won the match for India and the heart of every Indian. “You are a star, keep shining,” she added.

For a spectacular performance with both and ball, Chahar was given ‘man of the match’ award.

On July 20, India defeated Sri Lanka by 3 wickets and continued their winning streak. Earlier, the visitors had defeated the hosts by seven wickets in the first and opening match of the three-match series.

With a 2-0 lead, India has clinched the series but the third ODI will be held on July 23. It will be followed by 3-match T20 international series, starting from July 25.

