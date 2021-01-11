Deepak Hooda in the Dock for Misconduct After Accusing Krunal Pandya of Misbehaviour

BCA chief executive officer Shishir Hattangadi in an e-mail to Hooda questioned the middle-order batsman's attitude and commitment to your team, stating he will take the matter 'as seriously within the association as with the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council'.

After accusing Baroda captain Krunal Pandya of misbehaviour, and leaving the team hotel a day before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Saturday, vice-captain Deepak Hooda founds himself in the dock for misconduct. BCA chief executive officer Shishir Hattangadi in an e-mail to Hooda questioned the middle-order batsman's attitude and commitment to your team, stating he will take the matter 'as seriously within the association as with the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council'.

"Firstly, by walking away from a responsibility of vice-captaincy and leaving the team because of a difference you have sent out a message that you hold yourself above the team and that embodies your attitude and commitment to your team," Hattangadi told Hooda in an e-mail on Sunday as reported by Cricinfo.

Hooda, who has played 46 first-class and 123 T20s for Baroda had claimed that Pandya stopped him from practising 'showing his Dadagiri'. “Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain , who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team .Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri,” Hooda had alleged in the letter as per Sportstar.

However, Hattangadi told Cricinfo that he spoke to Pandya as well as Baroda head coach Prabhakar Bairgond and team manager Dharmendra Arothe and found the 25-year-old exaggerating the incident. As per Hattangadi, Pandya had only 'insisted' the players, including Hooda, to do fielding drills, and Hooda instead carried on with his batting drills. An argument ensued as Pandya "exercised his authority" to maintain "decorum" of the team environment, as per Hattangadi.

Stating Hooda's outburst as unwarranted, the former Mumbai first-class player informed in the e-mail that he has spoken to Hooda's IPL franchise - Kings XI Punjab - and will be writing to BCCI of his misconduct.