Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Bail Out India Before Sublime Bowling Show Against South Africa

India beat South Africa by 27 runs in the Tri-Series opener on Thursday in East London. South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the decision proved right as the visitors were reduced to 69/5. Only Yastika Bhatia managed to score 35. Nevertheless, Deepti Sharma (33 off 23) and Amanjot Kaur (41 off 30) shared a 76 run stand for the sixth wicket to bail India out as they managed to post a total of 147/6. In reply, the Proteas women lost their openers early as they were reduced to 27/2. They managed to dig themselves out of hole but only to lose timely wickets, eventually ending up falling short by 27 runs.

(More to Follow…)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here