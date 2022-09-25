Deepti Sharma Gets Ultimate Vaildation As Custodians of the Game MCC Reacts

England batter Charlie Dean was run out by India bowler Deepti Sharma which polarized the whole of the Twitter world with some slamming the Indian team for ending the game in a farcical manner. It all began in the 44th over of England’s innings, Deepti came up to bowl to number eleven Freya Davies. Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of non-striker’s end.

On seeing that, Deepti turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep. Deepti’s run-out of Charlie immediately attracted boos from the crowd at Lord’s and divided the cricketing world yet again on the run-out from non-striker’s end rule, which is valid as per the laws of the game.

Charlie nearly took the game out of India’s hands with her impressive knock of 47 that helped England recover from a despondent 65/7 in the run chase, till that dramatic run-out happened.

Now, the custodians of the game MCC has given its verdict on the whole affair, saying that Sharma was well within her right to take that ‘unusual’ call on her own.

Here is MCC’s statement…

“This change will formally come into effect from 1 October 2022. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.

The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game.

Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe.

Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.

MCC’s message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.

Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more.”

