Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and Poonam Yadav Donate in Fight Against Coronavirus

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was part of the eves' T20 World Cup team, on Monday contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. She also separately contributed to the Prime Ministers Relief fund and UP relief fund.
Star female cricketers Mithali Raj and Poonam Yadav contributed Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.
Indian women's ODI team captain Mithali pledged Rs 5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and the same amount to Telangana Chief Minister's Fund.
Yadav, who played a crucial role in India's campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in which India finished runners up, pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh for the cause.
"I have given my support to the PM-Cares fund and the UP CM relief fund. This is the only thing we can do in this time of crisis. I hope everyone contributes and we beat the pandemic soon. Stay safe everyone," Yadav tweeted.
Former Indian player and and current Bengal U-19 coach Priyanka Roy also contributed Rs 10,000 directly to the State Relief Fund.
Bengal senior women's team coach and former Bengal pacer Shib Sankar Pal, current Indian team player Richa Ghosh, former Women's Test cricketer Mithu Mukherjee and Bengal U-23 coach Jayanta Ghosh Dastidar had earlier contributed to State Relief Fund.
Meanwhile, affiliated units of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) continued to lend their support as Friends Athletic Club contributed Rs 25,000 and Gymkhana Club donated Rs 10,000.
Membership Committee Member Saket Sudan expressed to donate Rs 5,000 through CAB.
Monday saw as many as 24 staff members of CAB come forward to contribute an aggregate amount of Rs 1 lakh in Corona Aid.
