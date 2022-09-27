Deepti Sharma Run Out: Former Australia Fast Bowler Spar With England Captains On Twitter

The Spirit of Cricket debate continues to rage on Twitter even after 48 hours after the completion of the third ODI match between India and England which saw Deepti Sharma running out Charlie Dean after the nonstriker backed up a little.

This has triggered a worldwide debate on ‘Spirit of Cricket’ with some saying that India should have warned the non-striker once. Now, former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has stepped in with his thoughts as he countered Michael Vaughan and Heather Knight on Twitter.

Meanwhile, reacting to this accusation of not warning Dean, earlier Sharma had clarified that England batter was indeed warned which the non-striker had denied.

England women’s full-time skipper Heather Knight, in the meantime, said that India shouldn’t need to lie to justify the dismissal. “The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate,” Knight said.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the runout, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings,” she added.

Furthermore, former England men’s captain Michael Vaughan also jumped in the debate when he replied to Knight’s query with a question of his own. “Surely we should just ask the umpire whether a warning was given .. ?”

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie disagreed with the English duo. In a tweet, he said the MCC laws doesn’t specify of any mandatory warning.

“Sorry- there is nothing in the law that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself.”

It all began in the 44th over of England’s innings, Deepti came up to bowl to number eleven Freya Davies. Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of non-striker’s end.

On seeing that, Deepti turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep.

