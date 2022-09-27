Deepti Sharma Runout: Ben Stokes Refers Incident As 'Mankad,' Asks 'Why People Comparing It To Ball Deflection'

The spirit of Cricket debate rages on Twitter even as it has been more than 48 hours since the culmination of India vs England women third ODI match at Lord’s which saw Deepti Sharma running out England’s Charlie Dean at the nonstriker’s end. Here it must be mentioned that Dean was backing up too far and Sharma took advantage as she whipped the bails in a flash. This triggered a spirit of cricket debate worldwide with some slamming the Indian cricketer for not warning Dean.

It all began in the 44th over of England’s innings, Deepti came up to bowl to number eleven Freya Davies. Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of non-striker’s end. On seeing that, Deepti turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep.

With former and current cricketers both getting polarised by the incident, now England skipper Ben Stokes too had reacted after Indian fans had furnished his video from the 2019 World Cup final where a throw, ricocheting off his bat went for four runs. Fans had questioned the double standards there as England cricketers have been slamming Sharma for ‘spirit of cricket.’

In a new tweet, Stokes asked why are people comparing him to the ‘mankad’ incident effected by Sharma.

“Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad?”

Earlier former Australia cricketer Jason Gillespie sparred with the British duo of Heather Knight and Michael Vaughan after they had mentioned how India should have warned Dean. He said MCC laws doesn’t mention anywhere that the non-striker needs to be warned.

“Sorry- there is nothing in the law that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself.”

