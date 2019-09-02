Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Deepti Sharma Stars as Western Storm Clinch Super League Title

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 1:21 AM IST
Deepti Sharma Stars as Western Storm Clinch Super League Title

An all-round performance by Deepti Sharma helped the Western Storm defeat the Southern Vipers in the final to clinch the Super League title in Hove.

Opting to bat, Vipers made 172 for 7 with Danielle Wyatt scoring 73 off 42. Heather Knight then led the chase with 78* off 53 while Deepti made 39* off 22 batting at No. 7 as Storm chased down the target with an over to spare for a six-wicket win.

Smriti Mandhana however had one of her worst outings as she was brilliantly caught by Marie Kelly on the third ball of Storm's innings for a first ball duck.

Wyatt scored a brisk 73 off 42 deliveries before Deepti had her caught by Anya Shrubsole. The Vipers were 134/2 in the 15th over at the time and looked set for a big total but weren’t able to capitalize and had to settle for 172/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Shrubsole was the pick of the bowlers for Western Storm as she returned with figures of 2/26.

After Mandhana’s early dismissal, Heather Knight and Rachel Priest steadied the ship with a 48-run partnership.

Knight, who batted through the inning, was unbeaten on 78 off 53 balls, after the wickets of Priest, Fran Wilson and Sophie Luff and found good support in Deepti as they completed the chase with an over remaining.

Deepti, who took an important wicket earlier, finished unbeaten on 39 having smashed seven boundaries during her 22 ball knock.

Knight hit nine fours and three sixes in her ninth half-century in the four years of the competition, becoming the first player to score 1,000 Women's Super League runs.

